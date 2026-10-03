Kerala lawmakers to give khadi a fresh spin at Fashion Week in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Forget the assembly floor, campaign stages and political podiums. On November 1, the ‘house’ of kadi will be in session in Kozhikode -- where elected representatives will walk the ramp forgoing their familiar attire in the fabric for designer ware.
A handful of MLAs and an MP are preparing to make a ‘political’ statement at the Malabar Bridal Fashion Week, with khadi taking centre stage -- in an ambitious attempt to give the traditional hand-spun fabric a new identity. Among those expected to walk the ramp are MLAs Abin Varkey, Vidya Balakrishnan, K Jayanth and K M Abhijith, and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil. Abin Varkey is set to be the showstopper, according to organisers.
Organisers say the idea is to rope in elected representatives as ambassadors of a fabric that has long been associated with public and political life in the state, but is now being pushed into a very different territory: bridal fashion, wedding formals and contemporary wear.
An extensive collection for both men and women, including bridal and wedding ensembles, is in the works. Designers are experimenting with the fabric’s texture and character to create silhouettes that can work for contemporary weddings while retaining a distinctly local aesthetic.
“Khadi is not just for casual wear. We are trying to take it into every possible segment because it has the potential to become a part of contemporary fashion. We want to create as many attires as possible for both men and women in the bridal category,” said show director Shibu Shiva.
The emphasis is also on sustainability. As conversations around responsible fashion gain momentum, khadi is being presented as a natural fabric capable of fitting into the growing demand for more sustainable clothing. That is where the ramp walk by political representatives assumes significance.
Rather than models presenting the collection, elected representatives will themselves showcase how khadi can be styled in different forms. The organisers believe their visibility can help take the fabric beyond its conventional audience. The sight of politicians walking a fashion ramp in designer khadi is expected to be one of the talked-about moments of the event -- particularly because the initiative brings together two worlds rarely seen sharing the same stage: politics and bridal couture.
The campaign will also have a special political touch with the unveiling of a designer khadi shirt for Chief Minister V D Satheesan. The shirt is being designed with motifs inspired by coconut trees and other elements representing the state’s visual identity. The initiative is intended to demonstrate how traditional khadi can be combined with modern design and local cultural imagery.
The campaign’s logo will be launched on October 3 in Kozhikode at an event scheduled to be inaugurated by the chief minister, organisers said. He is also expected to be presented with the specially designed shirt.
New-generation khadi
For the fashion industry, the project is an attempt to create what its founders describe as a “new-generation khadi” -- one that respects the heritage of the fabric while allowing designers to reinterpret it for today’s consumers. Kozhikode-based School of Skills (SOS) Fashion House is collaborating on the design and execution of the outfits for the show. Designer Jumana, who is working on the collection, says the initiative has offered an opportunity to explore khadi in a more serious fashion context.