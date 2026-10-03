Lawmakers to give khadi a fresh spin at Fashion Week in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Forget the assembly floor, campaign stages and political podiums. On November 1, the ‘house’ of kadi will be in session in Kozhikode -- where elected representatives will walk the ramp forgoing their familiar attire in the fabric for designer ware.

A handful of MLAs and an MP are preparing to make a ‘political’ statement at the Malabar Bridal Fashion Week, with khadi taking centre stage -- in an ambitious attempt to give the traditional hand-spun fabric a new identity. Among those expected to walk the ramp are MLAs Abin Varkey, Vidya Balakrishnan, K Jayanth and K M Abhijith, and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil. Abin Varkey is set to be the showstopper, according to organisers.

Organisers say the idea is to rope in elected representatives as ambassadors of a fabric that has long been associated with public and political life in the state, but is now being pushed into a very different territory: bridal fashion, wedding formals and contemporary wear.

An extensive collection for both men and women, including bridal and wedding ensembles, is in the works. Designers are experimenting with the fabric’s texture and character to create silhouettes that can work for contemporary weddings while retaining a distinctly local aesthetic.

“Khadi is not just for casual wear. We are trying to take it into every possible segment because it has the potential to become a part of contemporary fashion. We want to create as many attires as possible for both men and women in the bridal category,” said show director Shibu Shiva.

The emphasis is also on sustainability. As conversations around responsible fashion gain momentum, khadi is being presented as a natural fabric capable of fitting into the growing demand for more sustainable clothing. That is where the ramp walk by political representatives assumes significance.