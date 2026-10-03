Muslim League sore over UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s ‘revelation’

KOZHIKODE: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is unhappy over the ‘revelation’ of UDF convener Adoor Prakash that there were no discussions in the front before taking important decisions like the appointment of the chairman of Administrative Reforms Committee.

The party believes the controversy has kicked off unwanted discussions on IUML getting more than it deserves, rekindling the memories of the controversy on ‘fifth minister’ in the Oommen Chandy cabinet.

Party holds the view that it was decided earlier that the post of chairman of Administrative Reforms Committee will be given to M K Muneer, who stayed away from contesting elections.

Though Prakash has clarified that he is not against giving the post to Muneer, the IUML believes that the entire discussions around the post could have been avoided.

It provided an opportunity to the BJP to raise the allegation that the IUML is putting pressure on V D Satheesan and is dominating in the UDF, IUML felt.

Speaking to reporters, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty rejected the UDF convener’s allegation and said the front takes decisions after holding discussions with all constituents.

“The decision on posts already filled was taken after talks within the UDF and through bilateral discussions with the constituents. The same process will be continued for the remaining posts in boards and corporations. There are no “Himalayan problems in the UDF,” Kunhalikutty said.