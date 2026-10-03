Rig truck falls into gorge, two workers killed in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD: A borewell-rig-mounted truck fell into a gorge, onto a house below, while manoeuvring a steep road in West Eleri village in Kasaragod during the wee hours of Saturday.

Two guest workers travelling in the truck died, while the residents in the house on which the truck fell had a miraculous escape. The deceased workers have been identified as Devendra from Madhya Pradesh and Manse from Chhattisgarh.

"The Tamil Nadu-registered truck was heading to a land for sinking a borewell and attempted to descend a steep road leading to the Varakkad main road in West Eleri village around 2 a.m. when the accident happened," said the officials.

Though the house on which the truck fell sustained severe structural damage, none of the residents were injured. The falling truck also damaged an electric pole, disrupting the power supply to the region completely.

The dead bodies of the guest workers have been taken to Kanhangad District Hospital for postmortem. The truck owner has been informed about the accident, according to the officials.