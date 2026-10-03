State to go global with 'Kerala Desks' in five countries to attract investments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to make its presence felt across the globe and to attract investments, the State government is establishing ‘Kerala Desks’ in five cities — Dubai, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo.
To be established in connection with the State government's 100 day action plan, the deks will operate on a cooperative, no-cost model in partnership with NRK organisations. The desks are being set up to attract foreign investments and strengthen diaspora-led investment engagement, according to a government order.
"As part of the 100-Day Action Plan, sanction has been accorded to establish ‘Kerala Desks’ across five strategic global cities: Dubai, London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Operating on a zero-cost model in partnership with recognized NRK organizations, these desks will shift our diaspora engagement from remittances to long-term investment, facilitated seamlessly through KSIDC's Invest Keralam Cell," Chief Minister VD Satheesan posted on social media.
The desks have been sanctioned based on a proposal from the MD, KSIDC. The attempt is to shift the state's diaspora engagement from a predominantly remittance-based outreach to an investment-oriented model by leveraging established NRK business and professional networks across the Gulf, Europe, North America, and East Asia.
The Kerala Desks are proposed to function as the State's outward facing investment facilitation arm in these locations, said the order, issued by additional chief secretary APM Mohammed Hanish.
The main objectives of the desks will be to to build and sustain structured relationships with NRK associations, Kerala-origin business persons and prospective investors in each city, generate pre-qualified investment leads and refer them in a structured manner to the Invest Keralam Cell within KSIDC for facilitation through its single-window mechanism and
to provide continuing market intelligence on sectoral opportunities, investment trends and regulatory developments in each jurisdiction that may usefully inform Kerala's investment-promotion strategy.
The Kerala Desks will not make any additional financial burden on the state exchequer. The desks will be hosted and supported by recognised NRK associations. The investment Keralam Cell in KSIDC will provide only the institutional framework, branding, coordination protocol and technical linkage.