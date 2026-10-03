State to go global with 'Kerala Desks' in five countries to attract investments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to make its presence felt across the globe and to attract investments, the State government is establishing ‘Kerala Desks’ in five cities — Dubai, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo.

To be established in connection with the State government's 100 day action plan, the deks will operate on a cooperative, no-cost model in partnership with NRK organisations. The desks are being set up to attract foreign investments and strengthen diaspora-led investment engagement, according to a government order.

"As part of the 100-Day Action Plan, sanction has been accorded to establish ‘Kerala Desks’ across five strategic global cities: Dubai, London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Operating on a zero-cost model in partnership with recognized NRK organizations, these desks will shift our diaspora engagement from remittances to long-term investment, facilitated seamlessly through KSIDC's Invest Keralam Cell," Chief Minister VD Satheesan posted on social media.

The desks have been sanctioned based on a proposal from the MD, KSIDC. The attempt is to shift the state's diaspora engagement from a predominantly remittance-based outreach to an investment-oriented model by leveraging established NRK business and professional networks across the Gulf, Europe, North America, and East Asia.