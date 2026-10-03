Why Keralam’s medicine supply under strain?

Keralam, long regarded as a model for healthcare standards and public health services, has been facing serious concerns over the availability and procurement of medicines in its government healthcare system. The issue is largely connected with the functioning of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), the state government agency responsible for procuring and distributing essential medicines and medical supplies to government hospitals and other public healthcare institutions.

Although the situation has sometimes been described as a medicine shortage or crisis, government officials have stated that adequate stocks are available in most hospitals. The situation is therefore better understood as a disruption in the procurement and supply chain, with shortages being reported particularly at certain stages of the distribution system.

KMSCL plays a central role in ensuring the continuous availability of medicines in Kerala's public healthcare institutions. It purchases medicines from pharmaceutical manufacturers through a tendering and procurement process and distributes them through its warehouses to hospitals across the state. Any delay in this process can affect the regular supply of medicines to healthcare institutions.

Recent reports indicate that several medicines and medical supplies have been affected by delays in procurement, re-tendering and distribution.

Among the medicines and supplies reported to have faced shortages are paracetamol, certain antibiotics, medicines used for infections and leptospirosis prevention, aspirin and other essential drugs, including drugs for heart ailments and cancer. Shortages of medical supplies such as cotton have also been reported at some institutions.

Conflicting official statements

Health Minister K Muralidharan has recently stated that a number of medicines were in short supply and that some hospitals had limited stocks of certain medical supplies. At the same time, district-level health officials have reported that medicines were available in hospitals and that the more significant shortages were occurring at KMSCL warehouses. The Health Minister has subsequently stated that there is no general medicine crisis in government hospitals and that adequate stocks are available.

Even more concerning is an audio message, purportedly from the State Health Secretary to the heads of government hospitals, that has been circulating. The message reportedly directs hospitals to urgently procure medicines from sources outside the government supply channel and advises them not to disclose the shortage to the media.

While these conflicting official statements point to deeper systemic problems, the more important question is why such a fundamentally vital public service is being given so little attention by the government. At the same time, private healthcare institutions continue to expand and thrive, particularly in the lucrative pharmacy sector. Medicine and medical supply shortages are virtually unheard of in private hospitals and pharmacies across the state.

The systemic challenges in the public sector

One of the major factors contributing to the present situation appears to be delays in the governmet procurement and re-tendering process. Some pharmaceutical companies have reportedly been unwilling to supply certain medicines under existing tender conditions, while rising prices have made procurement more difficult in some cases. When a tender does not attract sufficient suppliers or when the selected supplier is unable to provide the required quantity, the procurement process may have to be repeated. Such delays can create gaps between the depletion of existing stocks and the arrival of new supplies.

Administrative issues within KMSCL have also attracted attention. Changes in senior management and the absence of a permanent managing director have reportedly contributed to difficulties in the functioning of the organisation. The government has reportedly taken steps to strengthen the administration of KMSCL and has assigned additional responsibilities to senior officials in order to ensure that procurement and distribution are not disrupted. The government has also expressed concern about the existing procurement system and has announced measures to reform it.

One important proposal is to allow pharmaceutical manufacturers to participate directly in tenders and reduce the involvement of intermediaries. The government has argued that direct participation could improve transparency, reduce unnecessary costs and make the supply process more efficient. It has also proposed greater transparency regarding procurement prices and stricter action against companies that supply substandard medicines or fail to meet contractual requirements.

Another issue that has emerged is the difference between the prices paid by different government institutions for the same or similar medicines. Reports of significant price variations have led to questions regarding the efficiency and transparency of KMSCL's procurement practices. A Vigilance investigation has been initiated into allegations relating to medicine procurement and pricing. These allegations are still subject to investigation and should not be treated as established findings of wrongdoing.

The State government has been facing significant financial constraints, along with mounting payment arrears to medical suppliers through the KMSCL.

"This wasn't an overnight issue in the State," say several sources in the State health department and public hospitals.

"Despite substantial spending by successive governments on several non-essential 'politically driven' projects, prolonged delays in settling payments to essential departments like KMSCL have reportedly affected distributors’ ability to make timely payments to manufacturers. This has resulted in depleted stocks at key procurement depots and disruptions in the supply of essential medicines for long," they say.

People familiar with the developments allege that there were even instances of the backdoor diversion of essential medicines and medical supplies, which may have further contributed to shortages in the public healthcare system.

Why the shortage drugs is a critical issue

The medicine supply issue is important because government hospitals provide healthcare to a large section of Kerala's population, including people who depend on publicly supplied medicines because they cannot afford to purchase them privately. Any prolonged disruption in the supply of essential medicines could increase the financial burden on patients and may interrupt treatment, particularly for people suffering from chronic illnesses that require continuous medication. The non-availability of essential medicines for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer in the public system is particularly alarming, given the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in India, especially in Keralam.

However, the available information does not establish that government hospitals throughout Kerala are currently without essential medicines. The situation varies between institutions, and there is an important distinction between shortages at KMSCL warehouses and shortages at individual hospitals. Some hospitals may continue to have sufficient stocks even when supplies at central warehouses are declining. This means that the immediate situation may not represent a complete statewide medicine shortage, but continued problems in procurement could eventually affect hospital stocks if they are not resolved.

The government's response has focused on emergency procurement, accelerating pending orders and improving the procurement system. Authorities have also indicated that medicines may be procured through alternative government agencies when necessary. The next procurement cycle is expected to involve changes intended to improve competition, transparency and reliability.

The current situation demonstrates the importance of maintaining an efficient medicine supply chain in the public healthcare sector. Maintaining adequate stocks at hospitals requires not only sufficient financial resources but also timely tendering, reliable suppliers, effective inventory management and efficient distribution. A delay at any stage can ultimately affect patients.

According to reports, shortages of essential medicines, particularly basic drugs, antibiotics and vaccines, in government hospitals have had serious consequences and may have contributed to the loss of several lives in the state. In 2026 itself, infectious diseases linked to rats, fleas and amoebas have reportedly claimed 451 lives in Keralam. Influenza has emerged as the leading cause of death among these infections, accounting for 120 fatalities in just four months. Rabies has also taken a heavy toll, claiming 114 lives.