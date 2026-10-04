Eyeing industry status, Keralam's new tourism policy to step up marketing with AI.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kerala Tourism, the state is all set to announce a new tourism policy that seeks to integrate artificial intelligence into destination marketing and tourist behaviour analysis, while granting industry status to the sector to facilitate investments and infrastructure development.

Giving thrust to three pillars — infrastructure, tourism products and marketing — the draft policy which is in the finalisation stage will explore the use of AI and data intelligence to understand visitor preferences, identify popular destinations and develop targeted promotional strategies. Official sources said, the new policy will be announced in October.

Tourism Secretary K Biju told TNIE that the department has completed the draft policy and the proposal for industry status. “Financial, legal clearances and consultations with other departments are going on and we will roll out the policy very soon,” he said.

The proposed technology integration will focus on improving visitor experience and making marketing more effective, rather than replacing the human element of tourism. “Technology is only an enabler. It will never replace the experience of tourism or the human touch,” said K Biju.

Under the proposed approach, the department is examining best practices adopted by other countries and states in using AI and digital tools for tourism promotion, particularly in data intelligence, consumer behaviour analysis and targeted marketing.

“We are examining how emerging marketing tools and data-driven approaches could be incorporated into the proposed policy. The data could help identify destinations that attract more tourists and provide insights into consumer behaviour, enabling the department to tailor marketing campaigns,” he said.

The proposed industry status for tourism is expected to be a key component of the government’s strategy to attract fresh investments and strengthen the sector’s infrastructure.