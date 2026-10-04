INTERVIEW | 'India's economic liberalisation started under V P Singh as FM': CJ George

C J George is a veteran of the stockbroking industry. From starting out as a stock analyst to building a major financial services firm, George has shaped and witnessed the evolution of India’s capital markets. Last week, he moved into the executive chairman’s role at his Kochi-headquartered Geojit Financial Services, with his son Jones George taking over as managing director.

In an interaction with TNIE, he recalls the early days of stockbroking, the challenges of building a business with little capital, and how changing market conditions opened new opportunities.

Excerpts

Can you tell us about your beginning in the stockbroking industry?

I started in 1984 as an analyst in Delhi with Batlivala & Karani, then one of India’s largest broking firms. I later moved to its Kochi office. The Cochin Stock Exchange was a small club of 10-15 members, with liquidity in only five to 10 scrips. Most of the liquidity was in the BSE, Delhi and Madras. We started providing liquidity in scrips that were not traded on the Cochin Stock Exchange. That’s how I started. I knew the importance of liquidity, and that’s what matters to investors.

Geojit happened in 1986, right?

At the time, I joined Cusat for my PhD, thinking I would leave the profession. I resigned from Batlivala & Karani. A forex broker in Cochin, Ranajit Kanjilal, who was my client, approached me about starting a venture. He had a teleprinter and a telex and told me, “You know the business.” The business did not need much capital. Around September or October 1986, the Cochin Stock Exchange was offering memberships for the first time. The market was buoyant and most of my colleagues at Batlivala & Karani took membership. I had no intention of doing so.