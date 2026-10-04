Keralam aims for waste-to-energy plant to cut reliance on other states.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to become self-sufficient in waste management and reduce growing dependence on other states for waste disposal, Keralam is gearing up to keep most of the processing chain within the state, by setting up a centralised 500-tonne-a-day waste-to-energy plant and a network of refuse derived fuel (RDF) plants as part of its new five-year zero-waste campaign.

The proposed waste-to-energy facility is envisaged as the final link in a statewide system under which non-recyclable waste will be processed into RDF at regional facilities and subsequently used as feedstock for energy generation. The move is aimed at reducing Keralam’s dependence on other states, where large quantities of processed waste are currently sent for use in cement factories.

A senior local self-government department (LSGD) official said land for the proposed 500-tonne facility in Kochi has already been identified, while the Suchitwa Mission has appointed a consultant to take forward the project.

“The consultant is expected to examine the technical and financial aspects, finalise the project scope and prepare tender documents. A public-private partnership (PPP) model is likely to be considered, as the project is expected to be a large-scale, technology-intensive facility,” the official told TNIE.

The official said the project will take off in the first year of the ‘Nirmalam - Puthuyuga Suchithwa Keralam’ campaign, which is set to be launched on Friday. “Once the land is finalised, expressions of interest (EoIs) will be invited and an implementing agency will be deployed,” the official added.

According to official sources, the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) transport around 4,500 to 5000 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste to cement factories in other states.

The waste-to-energy plant is being planned alongside 12 regional RDF plants.