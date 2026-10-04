Keralam IT dept now 'dept of IT, AI & future tech'.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to give clarity to the state’s future technological direction, the state government’s department of electronics and information technology was renamed the department of information technology, artificial intelligence and future technologies, on Saturday.

“The renaming marks a significant step towards aligning Kerala’s technology governance more closely with rapidly emerging technology sectors globally. The new name has been adopted to expand the department’s scope beyond traditional information technology and electronics,” said an official statement released by the IT department.

The decision is in line with the technological vision announced in the Governor’s Policy Address in 2026. The decision was made in the cabinet meeting held on September 30. “Kerala’s technology landscape has expanded into emerging areas. Promoting startups, deep-tech ventures and technology-driven innovations has also become a key responsibility of the department.

The renaming formally recognises the department’s responsibilities. It is aimed at strengthening Kerala’s focus on artificial intelligence, future technologies, digital public infrastructure, deep-tech innovation and knowledge-driven economic growth,” said the statement.