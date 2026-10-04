Kozhikode woman shot with airgun after neighbourhood dispute over waste, property boundary

KOZHIKODE: A long-standing dispute between neighbours over waste disposal, property boundaries and animal housing took a violent turn on Sunday morning when a man shot a 59-year-old woman with an airgun in the Vellayil area of Kozhikode.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10 am. According to police and local residents, tensions had been brewing for months between the victim, Pushpalatha Chettithope Parambu, and her 40-year-old neighbour, Shimjith. The primary source of friction involved a stable constructed by Shimjith directly in front of his home and adjacent to Pushpalatha’s property boundary, where he kept two horses, as well as recurring issues related to waste dumping in the vicinity.

The situation reached a critical point earlier that morning when Pushpalatha visited the local police station to file a formal complaint regarding Shimjith’s ongoing conduct. However, shortly after she returned home, another confrontation broke out between the two neighbours near the property boundary. The verbal argument quickly turned aggressive, leading Shimjith to draw an airgun and open fire at Pushpalatha.

During the shooting, three shots were discharged, and Pushpalatha was struck twice in the abdomen. Bystanders and emergency responders rushed her first to the General (Beach) Hospital for immediate aid, after which she was transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Medical professionals at the facility reported that she suffered significant abdominal injuries and would require surgical intervention.

Jayaprakash N, a local resident, noted that Shimjith has a history of erratic behaviour and frequent altercations with other neighbours in the locality, leading to multiple prior complaints lodged against him at the Vellayil police station.

The Vellayil Police acted swiftly following the gunfire, taking Shimjith into custody at the scene. Police officials have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, focusing on establishing the full timeline of events and ascertaining how the suspect procured the air weapon used in the attack.