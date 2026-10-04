Plethora of PSUs drain on Keralam; experts suggest rejig for efficiency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With UDF convener Adoor Prakash coming up against a lack of consultations over key postings, the focus has now shifted to appointments to top posts in boards and corporations. Even as discussions begin on the same, it has brought to light the excessive number of government-run bodies in the state. Going by records, the state has a large network of public enterprises, welfare boards, development authorities, and commissions functioning across departments.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet decided on two cabinet ranks appointments — Administrative Reforms Commission chairman and State’s Special Representative in New Delhi. The government also completed appointments to academies and cultural institutions.

However, the appointments have triggered differences within the Congress, with UDF convenor Adoor Prakash openly alleging a lack of consultation within the UDF.

With appointments to boards and institutions now under way, the crucial question is the relevance and functioning of the bodies. Experts suggest merging boards and corporations to avoid duplication, improve efficiency, and reduce expenditure.

C Veeramani, the director of the Centre for Development Studies, said the constitution of multiple boards, corporations, and cooperative societies leads to duplication of work.

“Having so many government and semi-government bodies neither makes sense nor does good for the state. Most of the time, there is a duplication of work. The state has several welfare boards under various departments, leading to confusions and rising expenditure,” he said, adding that consolidating and functioning as a single body will help in improving the efficiency and saving taxpayers’ money.