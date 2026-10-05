120 influenza deaths reported in Keralam, 11,319 cases till Oct

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam has reported 120 influenza deaths so far this year, nearly three times the 43 fatalities in all of 2025, triggering public health concerns.

As many as 110 of the deaths this year were reported in the past four months. The state also reported 11,319 influenza cases until October 3, of which 145 were reported in the first three days of this month.

Experts attributed the spurt in cases to a combination of rain, humidity and crowded Onam gatherings besides increased testing. They also said the surge was not specific to the state.

“The surge in cases is not specific to Keralam. Delhi and other states have been reporting it, too. The spread in most parts of India is monsoon-related.

The combination of heavy rains, humidity and crowded social gatherings during Onam meant the disease spread to more people,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the state IMA Research Cell. Dr Sunny P Orethel, a Kochi-based pulmonologist, said increased testing was also a reason for the rise in reported cases.