120 influenza deaths reported in Keralam, 11,319 cases till Oct

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam has reported 120 influenza deaths so far this year, nearly three times the 43 fatalities in all of 2025, triggering public health concerns.
As many as 110 of the deaths this year were reported in the past four months. The state also reported 11,319 influenza cases until October 3, of which 145 were reported in the first three days of this month.
Experts attributed the spurt in cases to a combination of rain, humidity and crowded Onam gatherings besides increased testing. They also said the surge was not specific to the state.
“The surge in cases is not specific to Keralam. Delhi and other states have been reporting it, too. The spread in most parts of India is monsoon-related.
The combination of heavy rains, humidity and crowded social gatherings during Onam meant the disease spread to more people,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the state IMA Research Cell. Dr Sunny P Orethel, a Kochi-based pulmonologist, said increased testing was also a reason for the rise in reported cases.
Experts stress on influenza vaccination to prevent deaths
“Most hospitals now test a fever patient for influenza. When testing increases, the number of cases reported increases proportionately. Once the cause is identified, we can prescribe appropriate antiviral medicines,” he said.
Influenza is a seasonal disease, with fever and body pain being common symptoms. A high proportion of the elderly population in the state, coupled with those with lifestyle diseases, cancer and obesity are vulnerable.
Experts also believe low immunisation coverage as a reason for the rise in deaths.
“Vaccines are available for influenza. The annual flu vaccine and the pneumococcal vaccine help prevent complications. People above 60, as well as those suffering from diabetes, cancer and kidney and liver diseases, are recommended to take the vaccine to prevent deaths,” said Dr Sunny, adding that the number of people seeking vaccination has also risen in the state.
An expert committee led by Dr B Ekbal, entrusted with formulating a new immunisation policy in November 2022, proposed mandatory administration of flu vaccines to individuals aged 65 and above.
However, no action has been taken to implement the recommendation.