200 years of photography: Keralam turns one large frame

THRISSUR: Moving beyond the four walls of a gallery, an entire state is turning into a stage for photography. As PhotoMuse-Festival of Photography 2026 gets under way in Kerala as part of the celebrations marking 200 years of photography, images, photographers and photographic history from different parts of the world are coming together across the state. The festival, which began on Friday, will continue for 122 days until January 31, 2027, across more than 25 venues.

Based in Kodakara, Thrissur, PhotoMuse - The Museum of Photography is organising the festival under the theme ‘Open Origins - Open Ends’. According to the current figures, the festival will showcase over 1,530 photographs by 490 photo-artists from 50 countries. The programme includes 70 exhibitions, 11 documentaries, five photo-history exhibitions, artist talks, academic discussions, artistic performances and more than 30 programmes for schools and colleges.

Netherland-based photographer and filmmaker Lora Berends is the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The decision to begin the festival on Gandhi Jayanti also reflects the deep connection between the history of photography and India’s freedom struggle. The festival seeks to present the history of photography across Kerala during the period from Gandhi Jayanti to Gandhi Smriti/Samadhi Day.