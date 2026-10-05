Extended meet effect: CPM replaces 'under fire' Palakkad district secretary

PALAKKAD: In a rare and surprising move, the CPM leadership removed E N Suresh Babu as Palakkad district secretary and appointed V Chenthamarakshan, a former three-time MLA and a member of the party’s district secretariat, as his successor. The decision was taken at the extended district committee meeting here on Sunday as part of a significant organisational reshuffle.
According to highly reliable sources within the party, the change followed a complaint reportedly submitted by a woman lawyer associated with a lawyers’ organisation against Suresh Babu.
“The complainant submitted digital evidence to the CPM state leadership and raised the issue with the party secretary. She also warned that she would pursue legal action if no organisational action was taken,” a source said. They added that the state leadership had received 11 “considerable” complaints raising questions about Suresh Babu’s credibility and suitability to continue as district secretary.
However, addressing a press conference later in the day, Suresh Babu said he sought the change to the state leadership citing personal reasons. Chenthamarakshan, who too attended the press conference, said he had not noticed any complaint against Suresh Babu. The district committee meeting also saw criticism of Suresh Babu’s alleged lack of maturity and his “arrogant” approach. The leadership came in for sharp criticism over its handling of factionalism and rebel issues.
According to sources, various discussions held in the two days of the extended district committee raised allegations that district leadership, particularly Suresh Babu, failed to effectively intervene in the rebel and internal divisions within the party, especially before and during the assembly election campaigns.