Households in Keralam have biggest appetite for travel in the country.

KOCHI: If Keralam were a person, it would be the friend who always has a bag half-packed by the door.

Travel appears to be becoming part of everyday life in the state, with nearly nine in 10 rural households reporting at least one same-day trip in the preceding month, according to the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey 2025-26.

As many as 85.9% of rural households in the state reported taking at least one same-day trip, well above the national average of around 65%. Urban Keralam, too, was on the move, with 72.1% of households reporting such an outing, against the all-India average of 46.2%. The overall figure for the state stood at 78.7%, underscoring a strong appetite for travel. The aggregate national average came in at 58.2%.

The survey, conducted between July 2025 and June 2026, captures travel patterns across India, covering overnight journeys and same-day trips. However, not every trip is a holiday; it may also be driven by social visits, medical care, shopping, business or religious purposes.

Pilgrimage and religious visits accounted for 47.7% of overnight trips taken in the preceding 365 days across the country, making them the leading purpose of such travel. Social visits were another major driver, accounting for about 89% of overnight trips in the preceding 30 days.