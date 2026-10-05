Households in Keralam have biggest appetite for travel in the country.

KOCHI: If Keralam were a person, it would be the friend who always has a bag half-packed by the door.
Travel appears to be becoming part of everyday life in the state, with nearly nine in 10 rural households reporting at least one same-day trip in the preceding month, according to the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey 2025-26.
As many as 85.9% of rural households in the state reported taking at least one same-day trip, well above the national average of around 65%. Urban Keralam, too, was on the move, with 72.1% of households reporting such an outing, against the all-India average of 46.2%. The overall figure for the state stood at 78.7%, underscoring a strong appetite for travel. The aggregate national average came in at 58.2%.
The survey, conducted between July 2025 and June 2026, captures travel patterns across India, covering overnight journeys and same-day trips. However, not every trip is a holiday; it may also be driven by social visits, medical care, shopping, business or religious purposes.
Pilgrimage and religious visits accounted for 47.7% of overnight trips taken in the preceding 365 days across the country, making them the leading purpose of such travel. Social visits were another major driver, accounting for about 89% of overnight trips in the preceding 30 days.
Travel choices also vary between rural and urban areas. Buses and hired vehicles were the main modes of transport for rural overnight travellers over the year, while urban travellers largely preferred trains. For shorter trips, buses were the most widely used mode in both categories.
Staying with friends and relatives remains central to domestic travel. Among overnight trips in preceding 30 days, 93% of rural travellers and nearly 90% of urban travellers stayed with friends or relatives without paying for accommodation. Hotels and guesthouses accounted for larger share of overnight stays among urban travellers over the year.
‘State’s tourism market getting more diverse’
Spending patterns show that travel can also be driven by essential needs. Health and medical trips recorded the highest average expenditure per overnight trip at Rs 32,167, followed by shopping trips at Rs 18,981. For same-day shopping trips, the average spending was Rs 1,795 in rural areas and Rs 2,631 in urban centres.
Industry players say Keralam’s travel market is changing, with people increasingly seeking experiences beyond conventional sightseeing.
“The travel and tourism landscape in the state has undergone significant changes following the Covid pandemic,” feels Madhu Gopalan, managing director of NB4 Holidays Pvt Ltd. “Keralam’s tourism market is becoming more experience-driven and diverse.
Travellers are increasingly looking beyond sightseeing for personalised holidays, spiritual journeys, unique destinations and memorable experiences. Social media has also become a major influence, helping lesser-known destinations reach a wider audience,” he said.
Senior citizens are also becoming an important segment of the travel market. Many are combining leisure travel with spiritual and pilgrimage tourism, while some travellers specifically choose spiritual destinations as the primary purpose of their journeys. This has created significant opportunities for specialised spiritual tourism products.
According to Madhu, younger travellers are showing a growing preference for offbeat destinations, adventure, nature and local culture, while families continue to favour established destinations.
Driven by Domestic Demand
Domestic travel spending in India generated 86% (Rs 17,653.7 bn) of total internal spending in 2025 compared with 14% (Rs 2,865.4 bn) for visitor exports (ie, foreign visitor spending or international tourism receipts), according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)
Domestic travel spending is expected to rise by 6.8% per annum to Rs 36,460.4 bn from 2026 to 2036