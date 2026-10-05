Kerala govt launches digital governance initiatives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has launched five flagship digital governance initiatives, led by the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM), to transform public service delivery into a unified, citizen-centric ecosystem.

Industries and IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty launched the package, which included Nammude Keralam 2.0, the Citizen Experience (CX) Index, WhatsApp Citizen Services, an AI-powered government chatbot, and the K-AI Programme, on Wednesday.

‘The government’s goal is to make digital governance a reality,” said Kunhalikutty. “Society is evolving into a technology-driven lifestyle, and government services must accordingly be made available to the public in a more transparent and seamless manner.”

“Technology has advanced to a point where government services can be accessed effortlessly through a fingerprint scan or voice command. Drawing inspiration from digital advancements in developed nations, Keralam will rapidly achieve digital progress.

Ensuring friction-free access to public services holds immense social relevance,” he said. The core platform, Nammude Keralam 2.0, consolidates over 130 state services into a single digital gateway, offering location-aware utilities, official appointment scheduling and integrated emergency SOS response.