Leadership vacuum in Kerala Medical Services body amid medicine supply crisis.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As public hospitals across the state struggle with a shortage of essential medicines and surgical supplies, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), the state’s central procurement agency, finds itself leaderless. Senior officers are showing reluctance to take charge as managing director of KMSCL, forcing the government to hand over temporary administrative control to an internal official. This administrative vacuum comes at a critical juncture for the state’s healthcare system.

Over the past month, multiple IAS officers were given charge of the corporation, yet none stepped forward to assume the role. The position fell vacant after former MD Renu Raj was transferred as the State Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM). Subsequently, State Mission Director Anu S Nair was given full additional charge of MD, KMSCL. He did not assume charge and was later transferred to the department of cooperation. Last week, land revenue commissioner H Dineshan was entrusted with full additional charge of the MD post. He, too, did not assume charge.

Departmental insiders attribute the unwillingness of senior officers to the intense scrutiny surrounding past procurement controversies and growing pressure over supply chain failures. The hesitation among top bureaucrats has left the agency struggling to execute major operations, take crucial policy decisions, and manage day-to-day administrative functions efficiently.