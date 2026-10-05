LIFE housing scheme to continue, says Keralam CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday said the LIFE housing scheme would continue and that the government’s primary objective was to make Kerala a state without homeless people. He was speaking at the inauguration of the distribution of 'She Scooters'.

Satheesan said fishermen had been excluded from the LIFE scheme in the state Budget, but the government was implementing a separate housing programme for them with additional benefits. He also said strict directions had been issued to development partners to provide employment to local fishermen in major development projects, including the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The chief minister’s remarks came amid discussions over the restructuring of housing assistance for different sections. He clarified that the government’s decision to introduce a separate scheme for fishermen did not mean an end to LIFE, which would continue to cover eligible homeless families.