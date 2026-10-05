Lightning kills elephant Pallatt Brahmadathan in Keralam.

KOTTAYAM: Lightning claimed the life of Pallatt Brahmadathan, a 65-year-old elephant and a familiar presence at temple festivals across Kerala, amid heavy rain near Erattupetta on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm when a thunderstorm swept through the area. The nearly 10-ft-tall elephant was tethered near the residence of his owner, Kerala Festival Coordination Committee president Rajesh Pallatt, at Melampara.

Brahmadathan, who was brought to Kerala from Bihar, was a popular attraction among elephant lovers and a regular presence at festival processions at major temples across the state. He was among the elephants that carried the idol of the main deity during the late-night Pooram procession of Paramekkavu Devaswom at Thrissur Pooram.

Known for his calm and gentle nature, Brahmadathan was fondly referred to by elephant lovers as ‘Gaja Kausthubham Pallatt Brahmadathan’.