Kerala

Lightning kills elephant Pallatt Brahmadathan in Keralam

The nearly 10-ft-tall elephant was tethered near the residence of his owner, Kerala Festival Coordination Committee president Rajesh Pallatt, at Melampara.
Lightning kills elephant Pallatt Brahmadathan in Keralam.
Lightning kills elephant Pallatt Brahmadathan in Keralam.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOTTAYAM: Lightning claimed the life of Pallatt Brahmadathan, a 65-year-old elephant and a familiar presence at temple festivals across Kerala, amid heavy rain near Erattupetta on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm when a thunderstorm swept through the area. The nearly 10-ft-tall elephant was tethered near the residence of his owner, Kerala Festival Coordination Committee president Rajesh Pallatt, at Melampara.

Brahmadathan, who was brought to Kerala from Bihar, was a popular attraction among elephant lovers and a regular presence at festival processions at major temples across the state. He was among the elephants that carried the idol of the main deity during the late-night Pooram procession of Paramekkavu Devaswom at Thrissur Pooram.

Known for his calm and gentle nature, Brahmadathan was fondly referred to by elephant lovers as ‘Gaja Kausthubham Pallatt Brahmadathan’.

lightning strike

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