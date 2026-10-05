Malayalam writer R Rajasree chosen for Vayalar Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer R Rajasree has been selected for the Vayalar Award for 2026 for her acclaimed novel ‘Athreyakam.’ The novel, dealing with issues concerning the transgender community and women, was selected by a three-member jury, with writers O V Usha, Subhash Chandran and V Vijayakumar.

The award will be presented to Rajasree on October 27, at the valedictory ceremony of the year-long “Vayalar Year 2025-26” programmes, which have been held as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations commemorating Vayalar. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will present the award to Rajasree.

“This year, a total of 1,620 people were asked to nominate three works published during the relevant period that could be considered for the award. Of these, 301 people suggested 258 works.

The five works that received the most points were selected and given to 20 people for further evaluation. The three works that received the most points were evaluated in the order of priority and submitted to the judging committee for consideration.

From these, the work deserving of the award was selected,” said Subash at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram. Rajasree is a Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner in 2022 and the author of the book ‘Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Perulla Randu Sthreekalude Katha.’