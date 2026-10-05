Paid to deliver and to return: Gangs offer double incentive to migrant workers for drug supply in Keralam

KOCHI: The drug parcel is only half the deal. With inspections and enforcement checks intensifying across Keralam, drug suppliers have evolved a new incentive system for migrant couriers -- paying them not only to bring consignments to the state but also to complete the return journey without getting caught.

Workers familiar with the network told TNIE that successful couriers are paid an additional amount after delivering the consignment and returning safely, with suppliers then scheduling another trip for those who have proved reliable. Migrant workers from Odisha, West Bengal and Assam said carriers are offered Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for bringing drug consignments to Kerala, followed by another payment for completing the return journey. A successful round trip can fetch Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, they said.

The emerging trend reflects the increasing risk faced by couriers as the police and excise departments intensify inspections, particularly along railway routes and transport hubs. The additional payout, workers said, has become an incentive for carriers to undertake the risk despite heightened surveillance.

TNIE’s visits to migrant settlements and labour hubs in Ernakulam found that the incentive is helping suppliers continue recruiting carriers. Workers said ganja is frequently routed from Odisha and West Bengal, while several heroin cases have involved Assam-linked networks.