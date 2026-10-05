Paid to deliver and to return: Gangs offer double incentive to migrant workers for drug supply in Keralam

KOCHI: The drug parcel is only half the deal. With inspections and enforcement checks intensifying across Keralam, drug suppliers have evolved a new incentive system for migrant couriers -- paying them not only to bring consignments to the state but also to complete the return journey without getting caught.
Workers familiar with the network told TNIE that successful couriers are paid an additional amount after delivering the consignment and returning safely, with suppliers then scheduling another trip for those who have proved reliable. Migrant workers from Odisha, West Bengal and Assam said carriers are offered Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for bringing drug consignments to Kerala, followed by another payment for completing the return journey. A successful round trip can fetch Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, they said.
The emerging trend reflects the increasing risk faced by couriers as the police and excise departments intensify inspections, particularly along railway routes and transport hubs. The additional payout, workers said, has become an incentive for carriers to undertake the risk despite heightened surveillance.
TNIE’s visits to migrant settlements and labour hubs in Ernakulam found that the incentive is helping suppliers continue recruiting carriers. Workers said ganja is frequently routed from Odisha and West Bengal, while several heroin cases have involved Assam-linked networks.
“Earlier, they used to offer some money to carriers for delivering the parcel. But increasing inspections have forced suppliers to provide an additional reward for those who deliver the goods and return without getting caught. This helps them find carriers despite the risk,” said Bikash Barik, a migrant worker from Odisha.
The payment system has also emerged in a recent excise investigation into a Kakkanad-based ganja network. Two West Bengal natives allegedly carrying 16.36 kg of ganja were reportedly paid Rs 25,000 each for the trip. Investigators found that they travelled by train, delivered the consignment and returned to West Bengal the same day.
The probe also showed how suppliers can distance themselves from the actual transaction. The alleged kingpin reportedly arranged accommodation for the carriers, directed them to reach the location by online taxi and had buyers collect the consignment there before sending the carriers back.
The large price difference between source and destination markets makes such payments viable. In a recent Muvattupuzha case, police found that ganja bought in Odisha for around Rs 3,000 a kg could fetch around Rs 25,000 in Keralam. In another Perumbavoor case, the purchase price was around Rs 5,000 a kg of ganja against a local selling price of Rs 25,000.
Recent seizures indicate that the interstate pipeline remains active. On September 30, 4.4 kg of ganja was seized from an Odisha native at Aluva railway station. Earlier, two Assam natives were arrested in Aluva with heroin. In July, excise officials seized 116.37 kg of ganja from four Odisha natives near Karukutty railway station.
For migrant workers, however, the greater concern is the recruitment of youngsters into the network.
“A relative in his 20s came to Keralam saying he was looking for work. Later, I noticed that he was spending money lavishly. He told me about the drug supply system. When I asked him to stop, he threatened me. I became worried about my family’s safety and kept quiet,” said Sujit Mondal, who is from Kolkata.
Pintu Borah, from Assam, said successful carriers could be offered higher payments for subsequent trips.
“Some have delivered consignments several times without getting caught. They are offered more money and their success attracts others from poor families,” he said.