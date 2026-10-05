Ring of freedom: Kerala women find voice in Sopana Sangeetham

KOCHI: “It’s kind of liberating to perform an art that has long been gatekept from women,” says Amritha Reghu, a Sopana Sangeetham teacher at Sopanam School of Panchavadyam in Edappal, Malappuram.

For generations, Sopana Sangeetham was largely a man’s domain and related to temple rituals and hereditary traditions. But many women are finding their way into the art, drawn by a sense of freedom, friendship and belonging they discover along the way.

At the Sopanam School, females now make up more than half of the students learning Sopana Sangeetham. While young girls are increasingly taking an interest in the art, it is older women who form the larger group.

For 61-year-old Ajitha A S, the journey has been a way of picking up where she left off.

“I loved singing and dancing when I was young, but could not pursue them for various reasons. Later, I would take my students to kalolsavams and enjoy their performances vicariously. After retirement, I felt I could finally return to what I had wanted to do. This group gave me that energy,” says Ajitha, who retired as a Sanskrit teacher from a school in Puthuppariyaram, Palakkad.

“When you learn with a group of women who are equally passionate, it changes you in many ways. You wake up wanting to do sadhakam (practise). You look forward to practising and performing together and also learn to accept and hold people together despite their differences,” says Ajitha.