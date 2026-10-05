Vadakara 'home' offers women a 'Vintage' break from monotony

KOZHIKODE: At 75, Vidyalakshmi, a retired schoolteacher from Azhiyur, found that life after retirement and the quiet loneliness of home could be daunting. With her children settled elsewhere and daily routines slowing down, isolation began to set in. That was until she found her way to a rented, cozy house in Vadakara, named Vintage Pearl Home. A ‘care home’ for elderly women.

Now, visiting ‘Vintage’ every day, Vidyalakshmi Teacher is the most senior and vibrant participant among a close-knit group of women. For her, as well as many others, this collective has brought back joy, purposeful days, and a renewed sense of belonging.

Offering a powerful ray of hope, Vadakara’s ‘Vintage’ initiative is rewriting this reality. Founded by retired women employees, this day centre provides around 80 women a joyful sanctuary from 10am to 3.30pm to dance, sing, practice yoga, and build uplifting connections.