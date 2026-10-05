Vadakara 'home' offers women a 'Vintage' break from monotony

KOZHIKODE: At 75, Vidyalakshmi, a retired schoolteacher from Azhiyur, found that life after retirement and the quiet loneliness of home could be daunting. With her children settled elsewhere and daily routines slowing down, isolation began to set in. That was until she found her way to a rented, cozy house in Vadakara, named Vintage Pearl Home. A ‘care home’ for elderly women.
Now, visiting ‘Vintage’ every day, Vidyalakshmi Teacher is the most senior and vibrant participant among a close-knit group of women. For her, as well as many others, this collective has brought back joy, purposeful days, and a renewed sense of belonging.
Offering a powerful ray of hope, Vadakara’s ‘Vintage’ initiative is rewriting this reality. Founded by retired women employees, this day centre provides around 80 women a joyful sanctuary from 10am to 3.30pm to dance, sing, practice yoga, and build uplifting connections.
“Our door is open to any woman who can independently manage her basic needs and seeks meaningful company,” said its treasurer, Ajitha K, 56. The initiative, which started in April 2026, was born out of a collective dream to support women facing solitude, retirement blues, or family commitments that leave them alone during the day.
What began with a small gathering of around 15 women has now grown into a thriving community with nearly 80 registered members from nearby places like Villiappally, Moodadi, Maniyur, Thiruvallur, Mukkali and Thodannur, the daily attendance ranging between 35 and 40.
“None of our members pay a single rupee for any facility or service here; everything is provided completely free of cost. Being a registered trust, we sustain our activities through the voluntary contributions of our members, well-wishers, and sponsors. Seeing the smiles and happiness on their faces every day makes all our efforts truly worthwhile,” Ajitha pointed out, highlighting the spirit and model of the trust.