AKG Centre row: Revenue department to survey varsity land

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-standing controversy over the assignment of Kerala University land to the CPM’s former state headquarters, AKG Centre, has resurfaced with the Revenue Department deciding to survey the entire land belonging to the varsity on Tuesday.

KU syndicate member R S Sasikumar, who moved the High Court challenging the assignment of the land, said the survey was initiated by the government on the directions of the court. However, the CPM’s counsel said the court’s direction was based on a recent syndicate decision to survey the entire university land and did not include the land on which AKG Centre is situated.

Sasikumar countered the claim, saying the High Court’s direction to carry out a “survey of the property forming the subject matter of the writ petition” also included the land assigned by the varsity to AKG Centre. In 1977, the then chief minister A K Antony allotted land belonging to the University of Kerala for the “A.K.G. Study and Research Centre”.

However, Sasikumar approached the High Court, alleging that instead of setting up the Study and Research Centre on the allotted land, it was used as the CPM state committee office, the ‘AKG Centre’, in violation of the law.

Sasikumar also alleged that the centre had been constructed by illegally encroaching on university land.