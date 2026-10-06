CPM mulls strong action against Suresh Babu over sexual misconduct complaint in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: The CPM is likely to initiate serious disciplinary action, including demotion or suspension, against state committee member and former Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu following a complaint by a woman advocate alleging sexual misconduct, with the issue expected to come up before the party's state committee.

Suresh was removed from the district secretary post on Sunday, at the two-day extended district committee meeting held in Palakkad.

According to party sources, the complaint, submitted around two months ago, alleges that Suresh behaved inappropriately towards the lawyer at the CPM district committee office when she had arrived to attend an organisational conference. She has also alleged that she was subjected to persistent harassment over the phone for nearly a year. The complainant reportedly submitted digital evidence along with the complaint.

Though state secretary M V Govindan told the district committee that the leadership change was necessitated by "personal reasons", the decision followed the complaint and a preliminary inquiry conducted by the state leadership, sources said.

Sources also said politburo member A Vijayaraghavan and central committee member K S Saleekha reportedly interacted with the complainant and CPM leaders in Palakkad as part of the preliminary inquiry. The state leadership is understood to have found substance in the allegations, prompting discussions on further disciplinary action.