Four BJP members arrested from Tamil Nadu in the Thiruvananthapuram Congress office attack

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the attack at the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office, the Museum Police has arrested four BJP members in connection with the case from Tamil Nadu.

The accused—Pradeep, Sreelal, Aji, Stefin—were taken into custody in Tamil Nadu on Monday night, and their arrest was recorded on Tuesday morning, the Museum Police informed. Another BJP member, Akhil, was earlier remanded by the police last week in the case, making the total number of arrests five.

According to Police officials, the accused went into a hideout after the incident near Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu. However, Museum Police informed that further moves, including any potential conspiracy and more members involved, will also be looked into. The accused will be produced before the Magistrate by Tuesday afternoon.