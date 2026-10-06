From coffee trails to village walks, Keralam turns daily life engaging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coffee trails in Wayanad, tea and agri-tourism experiences, village walks through paddy fields, traditional pottery and weaving, kayaking through backwaters, and stays with rural communities. They are among a new suite of experiences Keralam is rolling out under the ‘Life Experience Trails Kerala’ project.

The initiative aims to strengthen community-based tourism, create sustainable livelihoods, and position the state as a global model for experiential travel. With the launch of the project on Tuesday, Kerala Tourism plans to turn the everyday life of rural Keralam into structured tourism products.

To begin with, coffee and tea trails are being introduced as key attractions. Kerala Tourism will unveil two experiential trails in Wayanad district — the Wayanad-Thirunelli Trail and the Wayanad-Chekadi Coffee Trail.

The initiative is being launched across 10 districts, placing coffee, tea, farming, crafts, cuisine and community life at the heart of the tourism experience. Implemented by the Kerala Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society, the project has developed new trails and circuits across the state.

Wayanad is at the core of the rollout, hosting a Coffee Trail, Agri-Tourism Trail, Tea Trail, Chekadi Village Visit, and a special agricultural experience linked to traditional paddy seed conservation.

“A holiday in Keralam is more than just sightseeing,” RT Mission CEO Rupesh Kumar told TNIE.

“It could mean walking through a coffee plantation, learning how traditional pottery is crafted, joining a farmer in the fields, kayaking through village canals, tasting local food, or spending a night with a rural community.