From coffee trails to village walks, Keralam turns daily life engaging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coffee trails in Wayanad, tea and agri-tourism experiences, village walks through paddy fields, traditional pottery and weaving, kayaking through backwaters, and stays with rural communities. They are among a new suite of experiences Keralam is rolling out under the ‘Life Experience Trails Kerala’ project.
The initiative aims to strengthen community-based tourism, create sustainable livelihoods, and position the state as a global model for experiential travel. With the launch of the project on Tuesday, Kerala Tourism plans to turn the everyday life of rural Keralam into structured tourism products.
To begin with, coffee and tea trails are being introduced as key attractions. Kerala Tourism will unveil two experiential trails in Wayanad district — the Wayanad-Thirunelli Trail and the Wayanad-Chekadi Coffee Trail.
The initiative is being launched across 10 districts, placing coffee, tea, farming, crafts, cuisine and community life at the heart of the tourism experience. Implemented by the Kerala Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society, the project has developed new trails and circuits across the state.
Wayanad is at the core of the rollout, hosting a Coffee Trail, Agri-Tourism Trail, Tea Trail, Chekadi Village Visit, and a special agricultural experience linked to traditional paddy seed conservation.
“A holiday in Keralam is more than just sightseeing,” RT Mission CEO Rupesh Kumar told TNIE.
“It could mean walking through a coffee plantation, learning how traditional pottery is crafted, joining a farmer in the fields, kayaking through village canals, tasting local food, or spending a night with a rural community.
The experiential trails seek to take tourists beyond conventional sightseeing and immerse them in everyday life.”
According to the tourism department, the project marks a significant expansion of Keralam’s responsible tourism framework and is expected to provide direct livelihoods for over 500 families.
“It is an experience that prioritises sustainability, livelihoods and culture. Previously, priority was given mainly to village life experiences. But this new initiative brings multiple layers of a destination together,” Rupesh pointed out.
The RT Mission is also introducing multi-day packages that include accommodation for the first time. “Earlier, we focused primarily on half-day and full-day packages. Now, we can offer complete circuits that integrate stays. Homestays, farm stays, hotels, and resorts will all be part of the package,” Rupesh added.
NEW EXPERIENCE
Districts where Kerala Tourism has introduced experiential trails: Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod
what does it offer?
Agriculture: Coffee and tea plantation walks, farming activities and fruit cultivation.
Food & culture: Traditional cuisine, sweet-making, local performing arts, customs and festivals.
Community Life: Village tours, indigenous lifestyles and engagement with local occupations.
Traditional Crafts: Pottery making, handloom, sari weaving and traditional handicrafts.
Nature & Eco-Experiences: Guided nature walks, biodiversity tracking, birdwatching and forest trails.
Water Experiences: Kayaking, country boat rides and canal navigation across backwaters.
Accommodations: Farm stays, rural homestays and immersive lodging