Jebi Mather approaches police over cyber attacks

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather has approached the police alleging a sustained cyber campaign targeting her social media accounts over the past three days. Mather said she has lodged complaints with the home minister and the state police chief, seeking action against those involved in the online attacks. According to her, the police chief has assured her that the complaint would be examined.

The controversy began after Mather publicly expressed support to UDF convener Adoor Prakash following his criticism of the functioning of the state government and the UDF. Adoor Prakash had alleged that important decisions were being taken without adequate consultation within the front and that UDF meetings were not being held regularly. He had also said that he often learns about major developments through the media.

Mather said the online attacks intensified after she backed Prakash. She also said she had attempted to contact Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, but could not speak to him directly as he was unwell. Instead, she communicated with members of his staff.

Calling the online campaign a coordinated attempt to silence her, Mather said she would not alter her political position because of pressure on social media. She said she normally ignores or removes abusive online comments, but decided to pursue the matter this time as she believed the attacks were aimed at influencing how political leaders respond to internal issues.