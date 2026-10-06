Keralam: After Guruvayur, Southern Railway plans 3 new budget hotels this fiscal

KOCHI: Having proposed to establish a budget hotel in Guruvayur, Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram Division is planning to open such facilities in three more destinations. The hotels will come up at Alappuzha, Varkala and Kanyakumari railway stations.

The hotels are being planned on the lines of a three-star facility, similar to the one proposed earlier at Guruvayur. “Plans are afoot to execute all four budget hotel projects within this financial year,” a senior railway official told TNIE.

The Railways will not be acquiring land for the projects, said the official, adding that these buildings will be built on railway land or at the station.

According to the tender document accessed by TNIE, the initiative at Alappuzha railway station will be carried out under the Renovate, Operate, Maintain and Transfer model.

Through the project, the Railways aims to provide affordable accommodation for tourists and other visitors at Alappuzha station. “The proposed facility would provide convenient and reasonably priced accommodation to tourists, passengers and other visitors, while making productive use of available railway assets and enhancing passenger amenities and generation of Non-Fare Revenue,” the official said.

The tender document said the selected concessionaire shall undertake the renovation, furnishing, commissioning, operation, maintenance, housekeeping, and management of the budget hotel for the concession period specified.

The hotels will provide standardised food and beverages at market-driven rates and services such as cab assistance and tourist guidance, shops, travel desk, and value-added services. The hotels will have AC or non-AC room (double/triple-bedded), family room (AC/Non-AC), and AC and non-AC dormitories.