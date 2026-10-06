Keralam: Discrepancies flagged in 3 more PSC examinations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigators probing the PSC recruitment exam scandal has found discrepancies in the conduct of three more exams and legal action, including registration of additional FIRs, will be initiated soon.

Sources said irregularities were noticed in the recruitment exams conducted to the post of Sub-Inspector and Kerala Administrative Service. Since the investigation is ongoing, the sources did not divulge the details of the third examination. The special investigation team, sources added, was probing all angles, including question paper leak as the SI rank list featured several candidates, who are reportedly related to CPM leaders.

In pursuance of the SIT findings, the home department has recommended suspension of a senior PSC staffer and withholding of pension benefits to a retired officer. The move came after the SIT reported their direct involvement in irregularities related to exam conduct and evaluation.

The SIT, however, will delay recording the statements of the PSC members and chairman till the High Court delivers its verdict on a petition that was filed by the PSC against the SIT move summoning them for questioning.