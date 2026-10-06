Keralam: For Shyma, dairy farming is all about value-addition, direct selling

KOZHIKODE: At 4 in the morning, when much of the neighbourhood is still asleep, Shyma is already at work. Her day begins not with a cup of tea or a newspaper, but with the mooing of the cows.

For Shyma, known affectionately as Ruby among people in Umalathoor and Palazhi, the cows are much more than livestock. They are the centre of a business she has built with patience and hard work.

At 50, Shyma P runs Ruby’s Dairy Farm, managing a herd that includes Vechur cattle, Holstein Friesians (HF) and Jersey crossbred cows. What began years ago with just two Vechur cows has grown into a farm with around 25 cows.

While many small-scale dairy farmers sell most of their milk through dairy societies, Shyma has chosen a different path. She turns a substantial portion of the milk into ghee, paneer, curd, and other value-added products, selling them directly to customers. “I started this when my children were small, and they needed milk. We initially had two Vechur cows. Slowly, the farm grew. We had around 15 Vechur cows at one stage, and now we have around 25 cows,” Shyma says.

Today, the farm produces around 200 litres of milk a day. A portion is sold directly from the farm to local customers, while the remaining milk is supplied to the dairy society. But instead of letting all the milk leave the farm, Shyma keeps a significant quantity for processing.

Curd is made every day, with nearly 25 litres sold daily. Paneer is prepared twice a week, while ghee is produced regularly. Shyma says she sells around 60 litres of ghee a month. The products are marketed mainly through direct sales from her home, with support and opportunities coming through Krishi Bhavan and self-help groups.