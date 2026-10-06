Keralam: Konni college warms up to Kashmiri youth — with union chairperson’s post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming from cold country, he was not greeted with a cold shoulder!

When Shakir Yousf left Baramulla, in Kashmir, he was burdened with the uncertainty of a youth entering an unfamiliar world. But, in Keralam, far removed from the snow-clad mountains and people he grew up with, he found a campus that gave him a voice and fellow students who warmed up to him.

The over 2,500-km gulf may not have not narrowed. But Shakir’s fear of alienation has. Today, the 20-year-old Kashmiri is the union chairperson of Konni St Thomas College, in Pathanamthitta district, a position he says he could hardly have imagined when he first stepped onto the campus.

“I enrolled for the college’s BBA course. Initially, everything was new to me. I did not know any Malayalam,” says Shakir. “I reached Konni on August 10. The very next day, at the college’s freshers’ day event, I kept to myself. However, the other students approached me to break the ice. Soon, I was dancing with them, making friends and creating memories.” The first Malayalam words he memorised — “sukham ano” (how are you), “vellam” (water) and “chor” (rice) — proved essential to get along.

Just a month later, on September 29, Shakir was unanimously elected college union chairperson under the banner of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Former students of St Thomas College who are leftist leaders noticed his popularity and suggested his name for the post. “After thinking it over for a day, I accepted the offer,” he says.

As union chairperson, Shakir wants to be the voice of students. “I want to make sure that students can approach me whenever they need help,” he adds.