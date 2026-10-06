Messi visit row: ED set to scan alleged crore-rupee money trail

KOCHI: The alleged flow of crores of rupees linked to the aborted Messi visit is set to come under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scanner.

The ED’s Kochi unit is likely to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking forward the allegations contained in a police case arising from the controversy over the proposed international friendly match.

The agency is expected to base its action on the FIR registered by Kalamassery police on September 15, following a preliminary investigation by the SIT constituted to probe the matter.

The police case contains allegations of cheating and conspiracy against Anto Augustine, authorised signatory of Reporter Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, and the company. According to the police investigation, the alleged conspiracy dates back to before December 20, 2024.

The SIT has alleged that purportedly “illegal and fake” particulars were incorporated into an agreement with the Argentina Football Association, allegedly to secure wrongful gain by misleading the government and public.