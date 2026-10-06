Sabarimala to offer 400 rooms for online booking daily from Thulam pooja season

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devotees can now book up to 400 rooms a day online at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, up from 190 in previous years, with room bookings at the hill shrine going fully online from this season.

Online booking for the Thulam month pooja will open at 7 am on Wednesday, October 7. The increase in online room availability follows a decision by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to expand online services across all sectors.

The 400 rooms available for online booking include 10 rooms at the Sabari Guest House, which currently functions as the protocol guest house. Rooms at the guest house will also be available for online booking from this season.

Until now, only 190 rooms could be booked online, while the remaining rooms were allotted to devotees through the accommodation office at Sannidhanam.

Rooms can be booked through www.onlinetdb.com. If a booking fails due to heavy traffic on the website but the amount is debited from the devotee’s account, a complaint can be lodged along with supporting documents at Onlinerectdb@gmail.com.