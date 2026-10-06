Students protest RSS leader's presence at Vande Mataram event in Central University of Kerala

Students held protests at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at a two-day national seminar commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram.

Besides opposing Nandakumar's presence at the event, activists of various student organisations, including Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), also contended that many of them were denied entry to the programme despite registering for it.

Left affiliated student organisations, Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF), also joined the protest.

Heavy police presence was seen at the programme venue, preventing the protesting students from entering the hall where the event was being held.