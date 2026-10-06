Students protest RSS leader's presence at Vande Mataram event in Central University of Kerala

Students held protests at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at a two-day national seminar commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram.
Besides opposing Nandakumar's presence at the event, activists of various student organisations, including Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), also contended that many of them were denied entry to the programme despite registering for it.
Left affiliated student organisations, Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF), also joined the protest.
Heavy police presence was seen at the programme venue, preventing the protesting students from entering the hall where the event was being held.
The protesting students, carrying flags of their respective student organisations, shouted slogans against the RSS outside the venue and engaged in push-and-pull with the police in order to gain entry to the programme.
Campus security and police engaged in a push-and-pull confrontation with student members from the NSUI, SFI, MSF, and AISA, who gathered outside the Library seminar hall shouting "RSS go back" slogans, a report said.
Later, a university official claiming to be the Dean of Student Affairs told reporters that he was not aware why registered students were being denied entry and said he will have to ask the organisers of the programme.
The two-day National Seminar is being organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the university as part of the nationwide observance marking 150 years of the national song.
Nandakumar, National Convener of Prajna Pravah, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event and the students told reporters that they are opposed to his presence in the programme.
The valedictory ceremony will be held on October 7, with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam and Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest, a post on the university's Facebook page said.
Vice Chancellor Siddu P Algur arrived at the venue, after which the programme started. Police stalled all the efforts of protesting students to gain entry into the venue. They assembled at the entrance and raised slogans. Four students, including SFI unit secretary Syed Ali sustained bruise injuries in the scuffle.
Addressing media persons, SFI unit president A L Niyathithara said that they have registered to attend the event but university authorities ensured that none of them entered the venue. They have filled the hall with students from the Integrated Teacher Education Programme students who were not part of this national seminar.