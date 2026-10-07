CPI(M) Kozhikode District Committee expanded with 10 new members

KOZHIKODE: The CPI(M) has expanded its Kozhikode district committee by inducting 10 new members, including one regular member and nine invitees, as the party concluded its expanded district committee meeting.

K. Jameela has been inducted as a permanent member of the district committee. The nine invitees include area secretaries and representatives of various mass organisations. The move comes as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and broaden representation within the district committee.

Among those included as invitees are T.K. Sumesh, K. Arun, Babu Parassery, E. Premkumar, U. Sudharma and T.P. Krishnan. Area secretaries T.K. Sumesh of Balussery, T.K. Chandran of Koyilandy, K. Ajayakumar of Town and P.K.E. Chandran of Kakkodi have also been included in the district committee structure.

The CPI(M) Kozhikode district extended committee meeting has decided to strengthen the party’s organisational base and increase its influence and public support across the district, district secretary M. Mehboob said.

The extended district committee meeting also decided to intensify the party’s organisational and political education programmes in the district. According to Mehboob, party classes will be organised for all party members to strengthen their political and organisational understanding. The party will initially focus on training branch secretaries and local committee members before extending the programme to the wider membership.

The district leadership also plans to organise programmes aimed at bringing students, youth, women, professionals and other sections of society closer to the party. The initiatives are intended to strengthen the CPI(M)’s engagement with different sections of the public and expand its mass base in the district.

The two-day district committee meeting also discussed measures to strengthen the party organisation at various levels and equip it to take up public issues and political campaigns more effectively.