Five bikers from four countries on an India adventure — first stop, Kochi

KOCHI: Five bikers from four different countries have joined hands for an all-India motorcycle trip, starting their journey from Kochi and exploring Keralam before heading to other states.

Bob Naran from South Africa, John Dale from the USA, Charlie Swarts from the UK, and Etienne Swarts and Sharon from Zimbabwe spent the past couple of days exploring Kochi, including Fort Kochi and Jew Town in Mattanchery.

“I used to run a car club and organise events like car shows and trips. While a couple of them joined me in such events, we already knew each other. We thought of going for a trip in India and decided to begin from Keralam,” Charlie, an automobile enthusiast, told TNIE.

All five of them are actively involved in group bike trips in their respective countries.

Speaking of their experience in the state, Charlie said: “The people here are really good. And the food is excellent.”

The bikers also found the roads in Keralam comfortable to travel on, with relatively lower traffic congestion compared to what they had expected. They plan to visit Athirappilly and ride to Munnar. The trip will take them along the Munnar loop, riding through the serpentine roads to places like Mattupetty and Sooryanelli. Thereafter, they will ride to Alappuzha before returning to Kochi.