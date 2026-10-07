Forest minister Shibu Baby, ex-IFS officer trade charges over Chinnakkanal relocation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Forest Minister Shibu Baby John alleging that a decision by an ex- IFS officer led to the human - wildlife issue at Chinnakkanal, Shibu and Prakriti Srivastava, the ex-IFS officer, had a direct exchange on Tuesday.

The duo shared the dais during a discussion organised by Coexistence Collective Kerala at the State Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram. Shibu reiterated his stance that human-animal conflicts in the region were ‘man-made’. He displayed a document signed by Srivastava recommending facilitating the rehabilitation of landless tribals in Chinnakkanal area. Refuting his charges, she urged him to go through the entire documents before reaching a conclusion.

The letter cited by the minister was being circulated by some people with vested interests, she said, adding that she said she had earlier communicated formally that Chinnakkanal is an elephant corridor. Srivastava said the relocation project was a cabinet decision, and not a move initiated based on her letter.

“In 2003 itself, I had communicated in writing to the department that the area had an elephant corridor which would create problems for people. However, these were neglected...I urge the minister to study issues in detail before making such statements,” she said.