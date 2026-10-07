Kalaripayattu diploma course draws traditional trainers’ ire across Keralam

KOZHIKODE: Senior kalari gurukkals across Keralam, particularly in the historic Kadathanad region of Kozhikode, have raised strong opposition to the commercialisation, exclusion, and dilution of the martial art form kalaripayattu under a six-month diploma course. The programme, launched under the Rural Arts Hub (RAH) initiative in association with the Kerala Folklore Academy and Kannur University, has sparked widespread resentment among traditional practitioners. The row has deepened following revelations from newly appointed leadership at the Academy, which disclosed that the Academy will reconsider the programme.

Traditional practitioners contend that the scheme undermines an ancient martial art that traditionally requires 10 to 12 years of dedicated practice to master.

Under the RAH programme, candidates are charged Rs 30,000 for a six-month crash course. Additionally, training centres are required to deposit an upfront fee of Rs 1,00,000 into the RAH account to receive affiliation.

“They just want to take this traditional art, wrap it up in a six-month diploma course, issue certificates, and ruin its value. There is no other purpose behind it,” said Sasidharan Gurukkal, a senior practitioner who has operated a traditional kuzhi kalari for over three decades.

While course organisers claim that the Rs 1 lakh fee covers physical inspections cost, university affiliations, exams, and setting up external faculty for theoretical subjects like anatomy and history, masters argue that student tuition alone should cover these expenses.

“They are already collecting Rs 30,000 from each student. That amount alone should cover all these expenses. So why collect another `1 lakh from the Gurukkals?” the practitioner added, pointing out that many veteran masters cannot afford such fees.