Kerala records over 10,000 cases of domestic violence in three years

KOCHI: Domestic violence in Kerala continues to take multiple forms, from physical and emotional abuse to financial control and sexual violence. Worryingly, many cases remain hidden within marital homes, advocates and officials working with survivors say.

Kerala Police data records 4,515 cases of cruelty by husbands in 2024, 3,986 in 2025 and 2,228 cases in 2026 so far.

According to Adv Sandhya Raju,director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights Research and Advocacy, women who approach support organisations report different forms of abuse, with sexual violence often emerging only after detailed counselling.

“Women initially may not describe it as physical abuse. When we probe further, sexual violence often comes up,” she said. “Many women tell us their husbands behave this way only when they drink and that otherwise they are good people. Unfortunately, some of them drink 28 out of 30 days,” she said.

Sandhya said pornography could also contribute to sexual violence, particularly when perpetrators expect certain sexual responses from their partners and react violently when those expectations are not met.

She said lack of family support often leaves women trapped in abusive marriages. Families may be reluctant to have their daughters return home after marriage, leaving some women feeling that staying with an abusive husband is their only option. At the same time, younger women are increasingly challenging traditional expectations within marriage. Women, including those in rural areas, are seeking more equitable partnerships and are becoming more vocal about their expectations from marriage.

“Women are being sensitised, but there is no similar sensitisation happening among men. There needs to be equal sensitisation on that side,” Sandhya said. Dowry expectations, she said, are also often communicated indirectly.Even when a family says it does not want anything from the bride’s side, there can be an underlying expectation that something should be given.