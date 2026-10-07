Kerala: SIT to suggest overhaul of PSC paper setting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Investigation into the PSC exam scandal has taken a new turn after the special investigation team received inputs suggesting question paper leak. Now, it has decided to recommend restructuring the question paper-setting process.

The recommendation that is expected to be made to the state government as well as the PSC will mention the need of deploying subject experts from other states to set question papers, if required, sources said.

During the ongoing probe, the SIT had noticed that in exams for certain specialised posts of teachers and assistant professors in arts and music field, the questions were being prepared by experts, who were also faculty members of institutions where many of the candidates had studied or undertaken training.

In one instance, a candidate was found to have scored full-marks in a written exam and the question paper was found to have been prepared by the dean under whom the candidate had studied.

This, sources said, had raised a red flag regarding the confidentiality of the question paper. The sources added that if there was a genuine paucity of subject experts in niche subjects, the authorities should look for available options in other states.