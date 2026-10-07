Keralam to get up to 300 MW from NTPC’s Sinnar project at Rs 5.18 per unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam will get up to 300 MW of electricity from the Sinnar thermal power project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd in Maharashtra at Rs 5.18 per unit, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday following discussions with the central public sector power company in New Delhi.

Keralam has been seeking additional power amid a sharp rise in demand and shortages during peak hours. The state had recently approached several states and power producers for additional supplies and is also pursuing longer-term power purchase agreements.

Satheesan said Keralam had also asked NTPC to establish a dedicated power plant to meet its long-term electricity requirements. NTPC has expressed willingness to sign a Power Purchase Agreement to supply the required electricity from its Ramagundam plant, he said.

The discussions also covered battery energy storage projects. The 40 MW/160 MWh BESS projects at Pothencode and Sreekandapuram, being implemented by NTPC Green Energy, are now scheduled for commissioning by March 2027, according to Satheesan. NTPC had invited bids for the 80 MW/320 MWh combined project in August 2025.