Keralam women spend three times national average on work commute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many women, the workday starts well before they reach the workplace and ends only after they make the journey home. In Keralam, the journey to work is taking a sizeable bite out of women’s monthly budgets.

Women workers travelling to a fixed workplace in the state spend an average Rs 1,489 a month on commuting, according to the first National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) conducted by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. That is the second-highest average among states and union territories and almost three times the all-India average of Rs 533 for women workers.

The numbers become even more striking when buses enter the picture. Nearly one in two urban women workers (46.8%) in Keralam who travel more than 1 km to work use a bus as their primary mode of transport. The corresponding national figure for urban women is just 21.7%. The NHTS defines travel as movement of at least one km and identifies the primary mode as the mode covering the longest distance of a trip. Its workplace figures cover workers aged 15 years and above who undertook such trips to a fixed workplace.

B G Sreedevi, former director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac), said the higher commuting cost in Keralam could be attributed to the large number of working women who use two-wheelers. “This is primarily due to the absence of public transport, especially from the outskirts to cities,” Sreedevi said.