Kerala’s better healthcare cannot be a ‘handicap’ for AIIMS: HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court observed on Wednesday that the state's comparatively better healthcare infrastructure cannot be a “handicap” when it comes to establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), questioning the Centre’s stand that no in-principle approval had been granted for the project.

The HC said Kerala “deserves an AIIMS” and questioned whether the state’s relatively good healthcare facilities could disqualify it from consideration. It also observed that Kerala could be considered on a priority basis, given its population density and the possibility that existing government hospitals may not be sufficient to meet the medical needs of the poor and needy.

The observations came as the court considered a batch of petitions seeking the establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala.

In an additional affidavit filed before the court, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, said no in-principle approval had so far been granted for establishing an AIIMS in Kerala. “The establishment of new AIIMS is a matter of policy decision taken by the Union Government after inter-ministerial consultations,” the Centre said.

The Ministry of Finance had been consulted on the matter in 2019 and 2020. However, the proposal for an AIIMS in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) had not been included in any Budget announcement so far, it said.

Deputy Solicitor General O.M. Shalina submitted that the Centre was prioritising states with weaker healthcare infrastructure. She said Kerala has a good healthcare system and several factors, including the presence of private medical colleges, are taken into consideration.

The DSG added the Centre also had to consider all states and Union Territories, and Kerala was comparatively better placed in terms of healthcare infrastructure.