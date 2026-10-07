KIIFB spent Rs 100 crore on LDF government’s PR drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Straying from its core mandate, the previous Pinarayi Vijayan regime’s flagship Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), set up to fund critical public infrastructure projects, spent over Rs 100 crore in 2025-26 on the ‘Ente Keralam’ promotional exhibition marking the LDF government’s anniversary and the ‘CM With Me’ citizen-connect initiative.

The audited accounts of KIIFB for 2025-26 show that Rs 96.44 crore was spent on ‘Ente Keralam’, the exhibition-cum-marketing fairs held across districts in April-May 2025 to mark the government’s fourth anniversary. Another Rs 6.14 crore went to ‘CM With Me’. Both expenditures were incurred under government orders to meet infrastructure-related costs of the programmes and booked as direct project costs.

Development economist K P Kannan said there was, prima facie, no link between KIIFB’s main job of mobilising resources for infrastructure development and its spending on what he termed as political campaigns. “There is an issue of impropriety, and possibly, a misuse of funds,” he said.

Kannan said KIIFB’s funds were largely borrowings, apart from government grants, and should not be spent on advertisements or campaigns. “Even if it is government money, you cannot spend it on advertisements and campaigns. They are supposed to be extremely cost-conscious,” he said. He urged the government to examine the spending and take prompt action, particularly after KIIFB was brought under the finance department’s supervision. “The government should take all these things very seriously,” he said.

The board’s statutory auditor, M/s Suri & Co, drew attention to the spending on both programmes, but did not modify its opinion on the accounts over them. The auditor, however, gave a qualified opinion over another Rs 79.98 crore that KIIFB spent on publicising its projects through outside agencies hired by its media cell.