Pushback seats in Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi in 10 days

KOLLAM: Following media reports and complaints from passengers, the Southern Railway has decided to bring pushback seats in the Train 12081/12082 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi coaches in another 10 days.

“We have received a huge number of requests from passengers to convert the seats as it’s causing difficulty in travel. Currently, it is run with 15 three seater coaches and that would be converted to pushback seats. As of now, train no. 12081/12082 is chosen for conversion. The other Jan Shatabdi would also be considered later,” said a senior official with the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway.

TNIE had carried an article on September 14 highlighting the difficulties faced by passengers while travelling in these seats. The seats were in proportion to 90 degree angle and passengers, especially those who travelled long distances, found it difficult to commute in the train.

The coaches, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, received a huge criticism for the seating.