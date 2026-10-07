Students to lend helping hand to elderly via Kerala government’s ‘Honour A Home’ scheme

KOCHI: What pains the elderly the most is the disconnect they feel once they become inmates of an old-age home. They feel no longer wanted by society.
However, that is soon going to change. The government’s department of senior citizens has launched a project called ‘Honour A Home’ that aims to establish long-term partnerships by linking ‘Sayamprabha’ homes and government-run old-age homes — that operate under the Department of Social Justice — with nearby schools, colleges, and organisations such as the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadet (SPC), Scouts & Guides, and youth clubs. In Ernakulam, the pilot phase of the project was launched at the Model Sayamprabha Home in Kunnukkara panchayat.
Keralam has the highest share of elderly residents among India’s major states. By 2036, nearly one in four people in the state (22.8%) is projected to be over 60, compared with a national average of 14.9%, according to a recent Reserve Bank of India report.
According to Arun S Nair, director of the social justice department, the project is being implemented as part of the chief minister’s 100-day action plan. “Given the state’s growing elderly population and evolving social dynamics, the project primarily aims to ensure senior citizens receive the care and social support they need,” he said.
According to him, in the pilot phase of the project, for the 2026-27 financial year, one old age home or Sayamprabha home will be adopted by one NSS unit in a district. “The department has identified the 14 homes that will be adopted in the pilot phase.
The project has been allotted a separate fund of `14 crore. But for the pilot phase, it has been decided to source money from the funds for Sayamprabha or Pakalveedu.”
Under the initiative, students and the elderly will form a lasting friendship. “It will be like a ‘one student, one elderly friend’ model. Students will undertake joint activities such as monthly visits, cultural programmes, reading circles, sports and recreational events. Additionally, students can interact with the elderly and document their life experiences.”
Arun said students will also provide digital literacy training to the elderly. “In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is important to empower the elderly to live independently by using mobile phones, smartphones, UPI, online services, and video calling.”