Students to lend helping hand to elderly via Kerala government’s ‘Honour A Home’ scheme

KOCHI: What pains the elderly the most is the disconnect they feel once they become inmates of an old-age home. They feel no longer wanted by society.

However, that is soon going to change. The government’s department of senior citizens has launched a project called ‘Honour A Home’ that aims to establish long-term partnerships by linking ‘Sayamprabha’ homes and government-run old-age homes — that operate under the Department of Social Justice — with nearby schools, colleges, and organisations such as the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadet (SPC), Scouts & Guides, and youth clubs. In Ernakulam, the pilot phase of the project was launched at the Model Sayamprabha Home in Kunnukkara panchayat.

Keralam has the highest share of elderly residents among India’s major states. By 2036, nearly one in four people in the state (22.8%) is projected to be over 60, compared with a national average of 14.9%, according to a recent Reserve Bank of India report.

According to Arun S Nair, director of the social justice department, the project is being implemented as part of the chief minister’s 100-day action plan. “Given the state’s growing elderly population and evolving social dynamics, the project primarily aims to ensure senior citizens receive the care and social support they need,” he said.