WOMN scheme will be expanded to tourist hubs: Minister Bindhu Krishna

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government aims to expand its new ‘WOMN-Women On the Move & Menstrual Needs’ initiative beyond bus terminals to major tourist destinations and other public spaces, said Minister for Women and Child Development Bindhu Krishna. She inaugurated the state-level project at the KSRTC Bus Terminal in Thampanoor on Tuesday. She said the facility will be made available in 93 additional depots across the state. “WOMN project addresses a fundamental requirement directly linked to women’s daily lives. Phase-by-phase implementation will reinforce safe, confident, and independent mobility for women in public areas,” said the minister.

Launched as part of the state government’s 100-day action plan, the scheme ensures the availability of sanitary napkins for women and girls in public places and during travel. She emphasised that menstrual hygiene is an essential part of women’s health and dignity, noting that affordable access to sanitary napkins while travelling should be treated as basic need.

The minister added that the department’s broader mission extends beyond welfare assistance to ensure security, health, financial self-reliance, social participation, and dignity of women. In the initial phase, sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators are being installed across 14 KSRTC hubs adjacent to restroom facilities.