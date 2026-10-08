Case against 25 students after protest at Central University of Kerala seminar marking Vande Mataram anniversary

A case has been registered against 25 unidentified students of the Central University of Kerala following a protest against a two-day seminar marking the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, police said on Thursday.

The seminar was held at the university campus in Periya on October 6 and 7. The protest was organised by students against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at the event.

Students also alleged that several participants who had registered for the seminar were denied entry. Members of various student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), participated in the protest.

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the protest.

According to police officials at Bekal station, the case was registered against 25 students who are yet to be identified. The FIR said the students unlawfully assembled at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday while the seminar was being held at the university's Library Hall and shouted slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

The students allegedly continued their protest despite being directed to disperse, the FIR said.

Police said the case was registered suo motu based on information provided by personnel deployed for security at the event. The students have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to unlawful assembly, disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant and rioting.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the campus as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)